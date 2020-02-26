Cursed Films

My Spy
WIRE Buzz: 'My Spy' goes to Prime; Cursed Films receives an Omen; Impulse free to watch
Josh Weiss
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Cursed Films
Tag: Linda Blair
Tag: exclusive
Tag: The Exorcist
Tag: Shudder
Tag: YouTube Originals

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Cursed Films
Tag: Shudder
Was The Exorcist cursed? Linda Blair talks offscreen horrors in clip from docuseries 'Cursed Films'
Matthew Jackson
CursedFilms-LindaBlair
Tag: Movies
Tag: Cursed Films
Tag: Shudder
Tag: Movies
Tag: Cursed Films
Tag: Shudder
WIRE Buzz: Cursed Films and The Letter for the King trailers; The Tales of Beedle the Bard audiobook
Andrea Ayres
Feb 26, 2020
The Exorcist
Tag: Movies
Tag: Cursed Films
Tag: Shudder