Dacre Montgomery

Stranger Things 3 - Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery)
Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery teases Season 3 storyline he helped write
Rick Mele
Jun 27, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Dacre Montgomery
Tag: netflix
Tag: Stranger Things

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: Dacre Montgomery
Watch Dacre Montgomery's crazy shirtless audition for Stranger Things Season 2
Nathalie Caron
Nov 6, 2017
stranger-things2-dacre-montgomery-audition-tape-screengrab-syfywire.png
Tag: Videos
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: Dacre Montgomery
Tag: Movies
Tag: nightwing
Tag: Chris McKay
Nightwing director Chris McKay gives casting update as Stranger Things actor posts mysterious Nightwing tweet
Carol Pinchefsky
Nov 6, 2017
nightwing.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: nightwing
Tag: Chris McKay
Tag: MIghty Morphin Power Rangers
Tag: Dacre Montgomery
Lionsgate's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reboot has found its Red Ranger!
Nathalie Caron
Oct 21, 2015
Red-Ranger-Comics-Boom.jpg
Tag: MIghty Morphin Power Rangers
Tag: Dacre Montgomery