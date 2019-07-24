Dafne Keen

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dafne Keen and Ruth Wilson at His Dark Materials TCA 2019 panel
TCAs 2019: HBO's His Dark Materials will 'sound every note' in Philip Pulman's series
Tara Bennett Brian Silliman
Jul 24, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Dafne Keen
Tag: TCA 2019
Tag: Philip Pullman
Tag: Jack Thorne
Tag: His Dark Materials
Tag: HBO

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: His Dark Materials
Tag: teasers
Daemons at the ready, because the first teaser for His Dark Materials is here
Brian Silliman
Feb 24, 2019
HDMRuthWilson2
Tag: TV
Tag: His Dark Materials
Tag: teasers
Tag: TV
Tag: His Dark Materials
Tag: Philip Pullman
Report: BBC reveals huge ensemble cast for His Dark Materials TV series
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 27, 2018
HisDarkMaterials.png
Tag: TV
Tag: His Dark Materials
Tag: Philip Pullman
Tag: TV
Tag: His Dark Materials
Tag: Philip Pullman
His Dark Materials signs director Tom Hooper and Logan alum Dafne Keen, in talks with Lin-Manuel Miranda
Alyse Wax
Mar 8, 2018
His Dark Materials image - Phillip Pullman
Tag: TV
Tag: His Dark Materials
Tag: Philip Pullman
Tag: Movies
Tag: Logan
Tag: Dafne Keen
Logan's James Mangold is writing X-23 spinoff script about Laura
Carol Pinchefsky
Oct 24, 2017
dafnekeen.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Logan
Tag: Dafne Keen