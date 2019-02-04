Dan McDaid

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Boom! Studios
Tag: Greg Pak
First Look: Browncoats Mal and Zoe make a devil's deal in Boom! Studios' Firefly #4
Jeff Spry
Feb 4, 2019
Firefly 4 Hero
Tag: Movies
Tag: Boom! Studios
Tag: Greg Pak
Tag: TV
Tag: Firefly
Tag: Joss Whedon
Firefly #1 exclusive preview: Greg Pak and Dan McDaid on Boom!'s shiny new Firefly series
Jeff Spry
Nov 14, 2018
ff hero
Tag: TV
Tag: Firefly
Tag: Joss Whedon
Tag: Movies
Tag: Firefly
Tag: Serenity
Firefly finally getting Unification War backstory with all-new comic series
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 2, 2018
FireflyBoom!StudiosCropMainCover2018
Tag: Movies
Tag: Firefly
Tag: Serenity
Tag: Comics
Tag: Time travel
Tag: graphic novel
Fun times: Talking to the creators of paradox-packed graphic novel Time Share
Matthew Funk
Jan 25, 2017
000_24.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Time travel
Tag: graphic novel