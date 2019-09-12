dance

High school dance team slays with epic 7-minute Avengers tribute
Andrea Ayres
Sep 12, 2019
"Marvel" Homecoming Assembly Dance | Pac Dance Team
Roll 20 for fun: Belly dancing troupe leveling up with Dungeons & Dancers
Brian Silliman
Jul 2, 2019
Dungeons and Dancers (Photo by Gabi QC)
Iron Man comes back to life in neon, LED-powered AGT dance
Elizabeth Rayne
Jun 5, 2019
Americas Got Talent Iron Man Dance
Mashing up cosplay and hip hop dance, the Corps Dance Crew is creating a new genre [Fandom Files Ep. 40]
Jordan Zakarin Caitlin Busch
Jul 21, 2018
Corps cosplay dance crew
