Daniel Cudmore

ColossusCudmore.jpg
Original Colossus actor returning for X-Men: Dark Phoenix... but as who?
Don Kaye
Sep 19, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Colossus
Daniel Cudmore confirms he won't return as Colossus in Deadpool
Nathalie Caron
Feb 17, 2015
ColossusXMen_1.jpg
Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Colossus
Tag: Daniel Cudmore
Tag: Days of Future Past
Another former X-Men star wants a piece of Days of Future Past
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
colossusxmen.jpeg
Tag: Daniel Cudmore
Tag: Days of Future Past