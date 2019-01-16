Danishka Esterhazy

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Danishka Esterhazy
Tag: Level 16
Trailer for dystopian film Level 16 is Stepford Wives meets The Handmaid's Tale
Elizabeth Rayne
Jan 16, 2019
Level 16
Tag: Movies
Tag: Danishka Esterhazy
Tag: Level 16
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Fantastic Fest
Tag: Fantastic Fest 2018
Danishka Esterhazy on her decade-long journey to make her feminist sci-fi thriller Level 16
Kristy Puchko
Oct 15, 2018
Level_16
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Fantastic Fest
Tag: Fantastic Fest 2018
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Karyn Kusama
Tag: Danishka Esterhazy
What it means for female filmmakers to attend Fantastic Fest this year
Kristy Puchko
Oct 10, 2018
Ladyworld2
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Karyn Kusama
Tag: Danishka Esterhazy