Daphne and Velma

Daphne and Velma movie
Exclusive look: How Daphne & Velma movie updates the Scooby-Doo universe while paying homage to its '60s roots
Josh Weiss
May 21, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Daphne and Velma
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: CONS
Tag: C2E2 2018
Tag: C2E2

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH C2E2: Daphne & Velma cast and creators on the Scooby-Doo live-action prequel
Jackie Jennings
Apr 13, 2018
Daphne And Velma C2E2 SYFY WIRE Interview Screengrab.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH C2E2: Daphne & Velma star and producers preview the Scooby-Doo prequel
Blair Marnell
Apr 9, 2018
c2e2_daphne_and_velma.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Movies
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Scooby-Doo
Zoinks, Scooby! Feature-length live action Daphne and Velma movie in the works
Adam Pockross
Nov 28, 2017
scooby-doo
Tag: Movies
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Scooby-Doo