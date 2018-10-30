Dark Knights: Metal

Justice League Aquaman Drowned Earth #1
Aquaman and Black Manta take center stage in Drowned Earth event
Ernie Estrella
Oct 30, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Dark Knights: Metal
Tag: New York Comic Con 2017
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Scott Snyder
Tag: New York Comic Con
Tag: NYCC 2017

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Scott Snyder
Tag: justice league
WATCH SDCC: Scott Snyder picks metal songs for The Big Three; previews Justice League and Batman
Mike Avila
Jul 24, 2018
scott snyder
Tag: Videos
Tag: Scott Snyder
Tag: justice league
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo on creating crazy evil versions of Batman
Dany Roth
Oct 18, 2017
evilbatmen.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Comics
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: solicitations
DC Comics Solicitations: Single Issues December 2017
Ernie Estrella
Sep 27, 2017
greenarrow035.jpeg
Tag: Comics
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: solicitations