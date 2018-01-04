dark star

screen_shot_2018-01-03_at_5.59.27_pm.png
John Carpenter's Dark Star inspired Star Wars ships and 50 years of sci-fi
Jeff Spry
Jan 4, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in dark star
Tag: Cult movies
Tag: spaceships
Tag: John Carpenter
Tag: Flight Deck
Tag: prometheus

Related tags

Tag: H.R. Giger
Tag: Alien
Belinda Sallin on capturing the life and art of H.R. Giger in her documentary, Dark Star: H.R. Giger's World
Ernie Estrella
May 15, 2015
SpellRoomIV
Tag: H.R. Giger
Tag: Alien