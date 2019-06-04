Dark World

Marvel concept artist reveals Thor's brother Balder the Brave was nearly in The Dark World
Matthew Jackson
Jun 4, 2019
Balder the Brave Marvel Comics
Thor 2 stuntman may have accidentally revealed sequel's villains
Dany Roth
Dec 17, 2012
Thor2071812.jpg
