Darren Criss

Superman: Man of Tomorrow still
Superman's early adventures blast off in this action-packed clip from 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'
Jacob Oller
Aug 18, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Darren Criss
Tag: John Boyega
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: The Rental
Tag: There Be Monsters
Tag: avengers

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: John Boyega
Tag: Darren Criss
WIRE Buzz: John Boyega hacks monster podcast; Spider-Man slings to PS4 Avengers; more
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 3, 2020
John Boyega
Tag: Movies
Tag: John Boyega
Tag: Darren Criss
Tag: Movies
Tag: Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Tag: Superman
Young Superman takes on Lobo in first trailer for new DC animated film 'Man of Tomorrow'
Jacob Oller
Jun 23, 2020
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Tag: Movies
Tag: Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Tag: Superman