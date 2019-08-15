David Aja

Hawkeye #3 by David Aja and Matt Fraction
6 things from Matt Fraction's iconic Hawkeye comics we want to see in the Disney+ show
Dana Forsythe
Aug 15, 2019
The Seeds #2 combines politics, love, investigation, and sci-fi thrills
Tai Gooden
Oct 8, 2018
The Seeds #1 combines ethics, ecology, and end of world themes in a sci-fi setting
Tai Gooden
Aug 21, 2018
It's showdown time in this preview for the final issue of Fraction and Aja's Hawkeye
Matthew Jackson
Jun 18, 2015
Matt Fraction talks the ‘final showdown' to end his award-winning Hawkeye comic
Trent Moore
Aug 27, 2014
