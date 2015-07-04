David Gerrold

StarTrek_Trouble_With_Tribbles.jpg
Video: Here's how to get a Comic-Con 'Tribble'
Adam-Troy Castro
Jul 4, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE in David Gerrold
Tag: Gene Roddenberry
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Land of the Lost

Related tags

Tag: Land of the Lost
Tag: David Gerrold
David Gerrold explains why a 1987 Land of the Lost remake stayed lost
Carol Pinchefsky
Jun 15, 2015
LandoftheLost.png
Tag: Land of the Lost
Tag: David Gerrold
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Gene Roddenberry
Star Trek writer reveals ugly side of working with Roddenberry on the sci-fi classic
Trent Moore
Sep 15, 2014
EP106.009.jpg
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Gene Roddenberry
Tag: Kickstarter
Tag: David Gerrold
Former Trek writers team up to launch new sci-fi show via Kickstarter
Matthew Jackson
May 1, 2013
TheStarWolf.png
Tag: Kickstarter
Tag: David Gerrold
Tag: David Gerrold
Tag: Harlan Ellison
Tribbles creator David Gerrold calls on Trek fans to support Harlan Ellison lawsuit
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
gerroldellisonlawsuit.jpg
Tag: David Gerrold
Tag: Harlan Ellison