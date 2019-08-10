David Hine

Marked 1
Witness a terrifying world of occult magic in Image Comics' The Marked
Jeff Spry
Aug 10, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in David Hine
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Image Comics
Tag: Brian Haberlin

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Sonata
Tag: Image Comics
Break into Brian Haberlin's breathtaking new steampunk sci-fi saga, Sonata
Jeff Spry
Jun 8, 2019
Sonata Hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: Sonata
Tag: Image Comics