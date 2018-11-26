david mack

David Mack Hero
WATCH: David Mack on American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Daredevil, and more!
Jackie Jennings
Nov 26, 2018
Indie Comic Spotlight: David Mack on Bendis, Daredevil, and how his State Department work inspired COVER
Karama Horne
Sep 6, 2018
WATCH: David Mack sketches Kabuki, Daredevil, and Death while recounting his comic book origin
SYFY WIRE Staff Blair Marnell
Jun 13, 2018
Brian Michael Bendis on the fate of Marvel’s Punisher: End of Days
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 22, 2017
Read Star Trek writer's fantastic response to complaint of too much diversity in science fiction
Trent Moore
Aug 12, 2014
