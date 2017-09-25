David Prowse

davidprowse.png
Patience, young apprentice: Fan recreates pic with Darth Vader actor David Prowse 34 years later
Carol Pinchefsky
Sep 25, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE in David Prowse
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Image of the Day
Tag: Darth Vader

Related tags

Tag: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Tag: David Prowse
Image of the Day: The actual Darth Vader melted helmet from Return of the Jedi
Carol Pinchefsky
Jan 22, 2016
DarthVaderHelmet.jpg
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Tag: David Prowse
Tag: Darth Vader
Tag: David Prowse
Darth Vader beats cancer!
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
Star_Wars_David_Prowse_Vader.jpg
Tag: Darth Vader
Tag: David Prowse
Tag: Darth Vader
Tag: David Prowse
Original 'Darth Vader,' David Prowse, battling cancer
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
David_Prowse.jpg
Tag: Darth Vader
Tag: David Prowse