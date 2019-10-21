David Thewlis

Amazon's new series The Feed boots up a tech dystopia in first cyberpunk trailer
Jacob Oller
Oct 21, 2019
Casting Roundup: John Lithgow new Jud Crandall in Pet Sematary remake; Amazon Prime’s sci-fi thriller The Feed gets cast
James Comtois
May 4, 2018
Harry Potter's David Thewlis suits up as Ares in Wonder Woman
Jeff Spry
Feb 19, 2017
Extended cast list revealed for DC's Wonder Woman spinoff film
Nathalie Caron
Nov 23, 2015
