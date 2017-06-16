Day of the Triffids

Getty_JohnChoSulu_070816.jpg
June 16 in Sci-Fi History: John Cho and Vegetables
Zac Hug
Jun 16, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Day of the Triffids
Tag: Sam Raimi
Sam Raimi wages a post-apocalyptic plant-vs.-human war in Triffids
Marc Bernardin
Dec 14, 2012
RaimiTriffids102110.jpg
Tag: Day of the Triffids
Tag: Sam Raimi
Tag: BBC
Tag: Day of the Triffids
BBC teases with Triffid-less pics from new Day of the Triffids
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
DayTriffids_Scott.jpg
Tag: BBC
Tag: Day of the Triffids
Tag: Day of the Triffids
New Day of the Triffids clips get us EXCITED!
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
TriffidsClips.jpg
Tag: Day of the Triffids
Tag: Day of the Triffids
Stellar cast signs on to U.K.'s new Day of the Triffids miniseries
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
Dayofthetriffids.jpg
Tag: Day of the Triffids