DC Zoom

Fantom Comics Store
DC Comics closing Vertigo and other imprints in favor of new age-rating system
Matthew Jackson
Jun 21, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in DC Zoom
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Super Sons
Tag: Ridley Pearson
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Ile Gonzalez

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Ridley Pearson
Tag: DC Zoom
Exclusive preview: DC Zoom races out of the gate with Super Sons: The Polarshield Project
Ernie Estrella
Mar 25, 2019
DC Zoom Super Sons The Polarshield Project Ile Gonzalez
Tag: Comics
Tag: Ridley Pearson
Tag: DC Zoom
Tag: Comics
Tag: Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Tag: DC Ink
Comics: Detective Pikachu graphic novel; new DC Ink and Zoom titles; Blade Runner 2019
Matthew Jackson
Mar 15, 2019
POKEMON Detective Pikachu Graphic Novel Cover Art
Tag: Comics
Tag: Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Tag: DC Ink
Tag: Comics
Tag: Ghostbusters
Tag: Dick Tracy
Comics: Ghostbusters celebrates 35 years; DC teases new imprints; Oeming launches Dick Tracy series
Matthew Jackson
Jan 25, 2019
Ghostbusters 35 Ghostbusters
Tag: Comics
Tag: Ghostbusters
Tag: Dick Tracy