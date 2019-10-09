The Dead Zone

The Dead Zone hardback
40 years later, Stephen King's The Dead Zone is scarier than ever
Matthew Jackson
Oct 9, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Dead Zone
Tag: opinion
Tag: Stephen King

Related tags

Tag: A Boy and His Dog
Tag: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
14 sci-fi flicks to watch if you HATE Valentine's Day
Feb 13, 2017
VDayLead.jpg
Tag: A Boy and His Dog
Tag: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: Carrie
11 Stephen King stories we wanna see get a remake after Carrie
Trent Moore
Mar 12, 2013
childrenonthecorn34.jpg
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: Carrie
Tag: John Carter of Mars
Tag: Angel
11 sci-fi stories that show what goes wrong if you sleep too much
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
HealthySleep100512.jpg
Tag: John Carter of Mars
Tag: Angel