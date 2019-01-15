Dean Ormston

Black Hammer DC Page 5
Exclusive: Dean Ormston's inked line art in preview of Black Hammer: Director's Cut
Ernie Estrella
Jan 15, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Dean Ormston
Tag: Black Hammer
Tag: Jeff Lemire
Tag: Legendary Entertainment
Tag: Black Hammer: Cthu-Louise
Tag: Dark Horse Comics

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Black Hammer
Tag: Jeff Lemire
Get an exclusive look at the Black Hammer Library Edition extras: Character profiles, sketchbooks, more
Ernie Estrella
Dec 5, 2018
BH Library Page 407 Fabio Moon Variant
Tag: Comics
Tag: Black Hammer
Tag: Jeff Lemire
Tag: Movies
Tag: Jeff Lemire
Tag: Legendary Entertainment
Exclusive: Jeff Lemire confirms he’s writing the Black Hammer pilot and will be closely involved with the adaptation
Ernie Estrella
Nov 30, 2018
Black-Hammer-2
Tag: Movies
Tag: Jeff Lemire
Tag: Legendary Entertainment
Tag: Movies
Tag: Black Hammer
Tag: Dark Horse Comics
Epic Dark Horse comic Black Hammer getting equally ambitious development deal from Legendary
Christian Long
Nov 13, 2018
black hammer
Tag: Movies
Tag: Black Hammer
Tag: Dark Horse Comics
Tag: Comics
Tag: Black Hammer: Cthu-Louise
Tag: Black Hammer
Exclusive: Dark Horse dips back into the Hammerverse with Black Hammer: Cthu-Louise one-shot
Jeff Spry
Sep 13, 2018
cthu-louise slice
Tag: Comics
Tag: Black Hammer: Cthu-Louise
Tag: Black Hammer