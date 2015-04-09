Deathlok

agents-of-shield-deathlok-season-2-abc.jpg
Image of the Day: Deathlok 2.0's awesome outfit upgrades
Jeff Spry
Apr 9, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Deathlok
Tag: j. august richards
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Marvel

Related tags

Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: j. august richards
S.H.I.E.L.D.'s J. August Richards reveals what inspired his take on Deathlok
Trent Moore
May 1, 2014
marvel-agents-s-h-e_0.jpg
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: j. august richards
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Marvel
Deathlok takes out a room full of agents in action-packed new S.H.I.E.L.D. clip
Trent Moore
Mar 27, 2014
vxf1.png
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Deathlok
J. August Richards' Deathlok suits up in new Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. pic
Matthew Jackson
Mar 18, 2014
deathlokmarveltrailer.jpg
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Deathlok