Deborah Chow

The Mandalorian
Filmmakers geek out over Star Wars in first trailer for Disney+'s The Mandalorian docuseries
Josh Weiss
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Deborah Chow
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Jon Favreau
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Dave Filoni

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Deborah Chow
Tag: obi-wan kenobi
WIRE Buzz: Obi-Wan series finds director; Marvel Studios may take TV lead
Brian Silliman
Sep 27, 2019
Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Revenge of the Sith
Tag: TV
Tag: Deborah Chow
Tag: obi-wan kenobi