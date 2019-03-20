Debra Hill

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Debra Hill
Tag: Snake Plissken
Tag: anime
Tag: Escape from New York
Tag: Kurt Russell
Tag: John Carpenter

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Forgotten Women of Genre
Forgotten Women of Genre: Debra Hill
Carly Lane
Mar 20, 2019
Debra Hill
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Forgotten Women of Genre
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: anime
Exclusive: Stills from the lost Escape From New York anime that was never made
Padraig Cotter
Jul 16, 2018
Escape From New York hero
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: anime