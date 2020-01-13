Debris

Patrick Stewart Picard
WIRE Buzz: Picard S2 names 12 Monkeys' Terry Matalas showrunner; Peacock considers Quantum Leap revival; more
Jacob Oller
Jan 13, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Debris
Tag: Star Trek: Picard
Tag: Terry Matalas
Tag: Quantum Leap
Tag: Peacock
Tag: NBC

Related tags