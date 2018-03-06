Dee Rees

Dee Rees
Twitter really wants Dee Rees to direct a Star Wars movie after this amazing sci-fi ad
Don Kaye
Mar 6, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Batgirl
Tag: DC Extended Universe
13 women we want to see make the Batgirl movie
Kristy Puchko Fangrrls
Feb 23, 2018
Batgirl comic- Batgirl with phone
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Batgirl
Tag: DC Extended Universe
Tag: Phillip K. Dick
Tag: Dee Rees
Philip K. Dick's novel Martian Time-Slip coming to the big screen
Trent Moore
Oct 18, 2013
Martian Time-Slip (1981).jpg
Tag: Phillip K. Dick
Tag: Dee Rees