Deep Blue Sea 2

Deep Blue Sea 2
Deep Blue Sea 2 director: Get ready for smarter sharks and piranha-like mini-sharks
Kathie Huddleston
May 4, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Deep Blue Sea 2
Tag: Deep BLue Sea
Tag: supercut
Tag: SYFY
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Warner Bros.

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Deep Blue Sea 2
Take a bite out of this exclusive Deep Blue Sea vs. Deep Blue Sea 2 supercut
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 19, 2018
Deep Blue Sea 2 hero
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Deep Blue Sea 2
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deep Blue Sea 2
Tag: Deep BLue Sea
Deep Blue Sea 2's trailer has surfaced, and you're gonna need a bigger boat
Josh Weiss
Jan 29, 2018
screen_shot_2018-01-29_at_10.15.06_am.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deep Blue Sea 2
Tag: Deep BLue Sea
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deep Blue Sea 2
Tag: Warner Bros.
Exclusive: Smart sharks return as Deep Blue Sea 2 enters production
Trent Moore
Jul 27, 2017
Deep Blue Sea 2
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deep Blue Sea 2
Tag: Warner Bros.
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deep Blue Sea 2
Tag: Deep BLue Sea
Syfy is chomping down on Deep Blue Sea 2
Nathalie Caron
Jul 3, 2017
Deep-Blue-Sea-Thomas-Jane.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deep Blue Sea 2
Tag: Deep BLue Sea