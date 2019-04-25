Defenders

Daredevil Netflix
WIRE Buzz: Netflix dashes Defenders hopes; Godzilla negotiates with humanity; more
Christian Long
Apr 25, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Marvel Television
Ted Sarandos says Netflix has complete control over its Marvel shows
Josh Weiss
Oct 18, 2018
Iron Fist Season 2
Tag: TV
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Marvel Television
Tag: TV
Tag: The Defenders
Tag: Marvel's The Defenders
Daredevil star Charlie Cox explains what went wrong with Defenders, why he wants a sequel
Josh Weiss
Oct 10, 2018
The Defenders Daredevil Jessica Jones Luke Cage
Tag: TV
Tag: The Defenders
Tag: Marvel's The Defenders