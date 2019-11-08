Demian Bichir

The Good Place
WIRE Buzz: The Good Place lands afterlife aftershow; Halo enters production; more
Jacob Oller
Nov 8, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Demian Bichir
Tag: Godzilla vs. Kong
Casting: Annabelle 3 adds lead, Nun star fights Kong, Pennyworth finds friends
Jacob Oller
Oct 17, 2018
demian-bichir_.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Demian Bichir
Tag: Godzilla vs. Kong
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Nun
Tag: The Conjuring
The Nun's Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga offer tips for surviving a real-world demonic encounter
Dany Roth
Sep 6, 2018
father burke the nun
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Nun
Tag: The Conjuring
Tag: Movies
Tag: Alien: Covenant
Tag: Demian Bichir
Get up close and personal with a classic facehugger in new Alien: Covenant clip
Nathalie Caron
May 11, 2017
Alien-Covenant-facehuggerclip-screenshot.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Alien: Covenant
Tag: Demian Bichir
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Nun
Tag: Demian Bichir
The Conjuring spinoff The Nun casts Oscar-nominated actor as lead
Nathalie Caron
Apr 6, 2017
Conjuring-2-the-nun.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Nun
Tag: Demian Bichir