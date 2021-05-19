Demon Slayer

Spiral From the Book of Saw
Box office: 'Saw' reboot 'Spiral' opens to bloody good showing of $12 million worldwide; Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' bites $780K in North America
Josh Weiss
Mother's Day Box office: Godzilla vs. Kong nears $100 million in North America; Mortal Kombat hits $72 million globally
Josh Weiss
Godzilla vs Kong & Mortal Kombat
Box office: 'Demon Slayer' finishes 'Mortal Kombat' in second weekend with narrow margin of $.2 million
Josh Weiss
Demon Slayer & Mortal Kombat
