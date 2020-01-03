demons

Barbie Doll Exhibition 2019
A $70k exorcism to transfer evil spirit into a Barbie doll ends in psychic’s arrest
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 3, 2020
The Possession of Hannah Grace: Evil searches for a new vessel in first trailer
Josh Weiss
Oct 15, 2018
Chosen One of the Day: Tony the Pimp from Demons
Rebecca Pahle
Jun 28, 2018
Zak Bagans’ Demon House is still dangerous, according to its exorcist
Caitlin Busch
Mar 16, 2018
