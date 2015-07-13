Denis Leary

AndrewGarfieldAmazingSpiderMan.jpg
This is one of the insane plot ideas Sony considered for Amazing Spider-Man 3
Don Kaye
Jul 13, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Denis Leary
Tag: the amazing spider-man
The Amazing Spider-Man's Denis Leary: Bat-fan, Andrew Garfield lover
Krystal Clark
Dec 15, 2012
denis-leary-spider-man.jpg
Tag: Denis Leary
Tag: the amazing spider-man
Tag: Denis Leary
Tag: Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Review: How Ice Age gets in your face with the 3-D Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
IceAgeDinosaursReview1.jpg
Tag: Denis Leary
Tag: Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs