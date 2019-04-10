Dennis Widmyer

Pet Sematary cat, Church
Real-life Pet Sematary cats become social media influencers via Instagram accounts
James Comtois
Apr 10, 2019
SXSW: Pet Sematary screenwriter admits he was initially against the big change in the remake
Christian Long Josh Weiss
Mar 17, 2019
Jeté Laurence Pet Sematary Ellie Creed
The Pet Sematary remake killed a Shining Easter egg, but there's still plenty of Stephen King nods left
Josh Weiss
Feb 7, 2019
Pet Sematary Jud and Ellie
Pet Sematary: Second trailer for Stephen King remake reveals a major plot change from the original novel
Josh Weiss
Feb 7, 2019
Pet Sematary 2019 John Lithgow Jason Clarke
