Denny O'Neil

Batman: The official comic adaptation of the Warner Bros. motion picture (Written by Denny O'Neil, Art by Jerry Ordway)
The complicated story of how Tim Burton's Batman movie became a comic book
Dana Forsythe
Jun 25, 2019
Exclusive preview: Denny O'Neil's return to Crime Alley in Detective Comics #1000
Ernie Estrella
Feb 14, 2019
Detective Comics #1000 Crime Alley HERO
The Green Lantern challenges Grant Morrison to find common ground with Hal Jordan
Ernie Estrella Tara Bennett
Oct 3, 2018
The Green Lantern Interior Page 1
I Will Break You: An oral history of the Batman Knightfall saga
Jermaine Mclaughlin
Sep 14, 2018
Batman Knightfall hero
What made a legendary Batman writer scream out loud during Batman & Robin
Matthew Jackson
Jan 24, 2014
batmastercard.jpg
