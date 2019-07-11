Descendants

Disney cancels Descendants 3 red carpet out of respect for the late Cameron Boyce
Christian Long
Jul 11, 2019
Cameron Boyce, Descendants and Disney Channel star, dies at 20
Josh Weiss
Jul 7, 2019
Development Roundup: Michael B. Jordan's anime, Descendants 3 casting, Falling Water canceled
Blair Marnell
May 22, 2018
Disney Channel announces Descendants 3, teases new villain
Josh Weiss
Feb 17, 2018
