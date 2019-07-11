Descendants 3

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Descendants 3
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Rugrats

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Cameron Boyce
Tag: Disney
Disney cancels Descendants 3 red carpet out of respect for the late Cameron Boyce
Christian Long
Jul 11, 2019
Cameron Boyce
Tag: Movies
Tag: Cameron Boyce
Tag: Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Descendants 3
WIRE Buzz: Descendants 3 trailer; Amazon cuts down on kids' shows; more
Josh Weiss
Jun 17, 2019
Descendants 3
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Descendants 3
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Rugrats
WIRE Buzz: Live-action Rugrats taps Wimpy Kid director; Descendants 3 plots revenge; more
Josh Weiss
Apr 28, 2019
Rugrats in Paris
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Rugrats
Tag: Movies
Tag: gen:LOCK
Tag: Michael B. Jordan
Development Roundup: Michael B. Jordan's anime, Descendants 3 casting, Falling Water canceled
Blair Marnell
May 22, 2018
Michael B. Jordan
Tag: Movies
Tag: gen:LOCK
Tag: Michael B. Jordan