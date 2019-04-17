Detective Pikachu 2

Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Meet Nintendo's most prolific fan and help cast Pokemon voices [Ep #81]
Jordan Zakarin
Apr 17, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Detective Pikachu 2
Tag: netflix
Tag: Ryan Reynolds

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Tag: Detective Pikachu 2
Development: Detective Pikachu sequel in the works; Captain Underpants S2; more
Brian Silliman
Jan 25, 2019
DetectivePikachu
Tag: Movies
Tag: Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Tag: Detective Pikachu 2