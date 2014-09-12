Detroit

Batman-v-Superman-Batmobile-Image-Front.jpg
Wait, did someone just (really) steal the Batmobile while filming in Detroit?
Trent Moore
Sep 12, 2014
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: RoboCop
Tag: Detroit
Tuesday is RoboCop Day in Detroit
Don Kaye
Jun 2, 2014
robocop_film.jpg
Tag: RoboCop
Tag: Detroit
Tag: Batman
Tag: Detroit
That Batman/Superman flick has officially found its new Gotham City
Trent Moore
Aug 29, 2013
sefkdj41.jpg
Tag: Batman
Tag: Detroit