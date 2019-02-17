Devilman Crybaby

DEVILMAN crybaby
Devilman Crybaby, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan win big at Crunchyroll's 3rd Annual Anime Awards
Josh Weiss
Feb 17, 2019
Devilman Crybaby's Masaaki Yuasa might be the most important voice in anime right now
Christopher Inoa
May 18, 2018
Everything you should know about Devilman before watching Devilman Crybaby
Brittany Vincent
Jan 17, 2018
7 upcoming winter anime series to help warm that winter chill
Brittany Vincent
Dec 13, 2017
Devilman Crybaby Netflix trailer will burn you to a crisp
Nathalie Caron
Aug 2, 2017
