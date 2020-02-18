Dexter Fletcher

Pickle Rick
WIRE Buzz: Krispy Kreme's Rick and Morty sweets; Avengers Campus is casting stunt roles
Josh Weiss
Feb 18, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Zack Snyder
Tag: norse mythology
WIRE Buzz: Zack Snyder goes Norse for Netflix; Dexter Fletcher directing Sherlock; more
Jacob Oller
Jul 11, 2019
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr.
Tag: Movies
Tag: Zack Snyder
Tag: norse mythology