Diana Rigg

Diana Rigg Game of Thrones
Dame Diana Rigg, actress known for roles in James Bond and Game of Thrones, dies at 82
Josh Weiss
Sep 10, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Interviews
Tag: lists
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Game of Thrones
Chosen One of the Day: Lady Olenna Tyrell
Courtney Enlow
Sep 10, 2020
Olenna.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Game of Thrones