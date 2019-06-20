Direwolves

Game of Thrones Ghost
Game of Thrones' final season almost confirmed that direwolf army fan theory
Matthew Jackson
Jun 20, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Direwolves
Tag: Game of Thrones

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: HBO
Game of Woofs: Here's how you can meet the direwolves from Game of Thrones in real life
Josh Weiss
May 16, 2019
Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: HBO
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Twitter reacts to the nonchalant return of a fan-favorite Game of Thrones character
Christian Long
Apr 21, 2019
Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, and Danaerys Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Direwolves
Want a real-life Thrones direwolf? Breeder creates your dream pet
Matthew Jackson
Mar 27, 2013
direwolfstillHBO.jpg
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Direwolves