Discovery Channel

George R.R. Martin
WIRE Buzz: George R.R. Martin heads interactive exhibits; Discovery game studio; more
Josh Weiss
Jun 3, 2019
NYCC: Adam Savage reveals why James Cameron was his favorite Mythbusters guest
Jacob Oller
Oct 6, 2018
Battlebots, Shark Week to Hulu: streaming service lands five Discovery networks
Jacob Oller
Sep 12, 2018
Adam Savage to lead a gaggle of young geniuses in Mythbusters Jr.
Adam Pockross
Apr 10, 2018
Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki will host a prank show that also teaches science
Josh Weiss
Feb 1, 2018
big_bang_theory.jpg
