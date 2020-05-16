Disney Chills

Skip to main content
SyfyWire
Open Menu
Close Menu
Navigation
Search
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
TV
TV News
Watch Shows
Comics
Fangrrls
Videos
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
About Us
Contributors
WIRE Newsletter
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
Latest Movie News
Muppet performers share their memories of Jim Henson 30 years after his death
David Gordon Green unmasks Halloween Kills update during watch party of 2018 reboot
Six nerdy craft books that help you get your geek on at home
TV
TV News
Watch Shows
Latest TV News
Muppet performers share their memories of Jim Henson 30 years after his death
Six nerdy craft books that help you get your geek on at home
Character actor and comedian Fred Willard dies at 86
Comics
Behind the Panel
Previews
All Comics News
Latest Comics News
Indie Comics Spotlight: Ed Brubaker & Marcos Martin’s 'FRIDAY' leans into Harriet the Spy & H.P. Lovecraft
DC offers over 250 Scooby-Doo comics for free as critics drop clues in Scoob! reviews
WIRE Buzz: Brave New World hitting Peacock at launch; Star Wars prequel manga; more
Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day
Deja View
Forgotten Women of Genre
ScreamGrrls
Strong Female Characters
All Fangrrls
Latest Stories
41 thoughts we had while watching Tammy and the T-Rex
Look of the Week: Cate Blanchett's Thor and Cinderella sartorial serve
Katy Keene Discussion: Daddy issues fuel a too-neat season finale
Fangrrls is about kicking down doors, breaking boundaries and celebrating female fans with fun, witty and entertaining content.
Videos
Everything You Didn't Know
Behind the Panel
All Wire Videos
Latest WIRE Videos
The Radical Squadron! Everything you didn't know about SWAT Kats
Tim Seeley & Mike Norton bring the monsters to Main Street in Dark Horse's Alter Nation
Seven of Nine got lessons in eating and sitting on Star Trek: Voyager and enjoyed neither [Warp Factor 2.5]
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
Menu
More
Movies
TV
Comics
Fangrrls
Videos
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
About Us
Contributors
WIRE Newsletter
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Watch SYFY Shows
Search
Disney Chills
Ursula becomes 'Part of Your Nightmare' in new Disney Chills book series: Read an exclusive excerpt
Jacob Oller
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Disney Chills
Tag:
The Little Mermaid
Tag:
Part of Your Nightmare
Tag:
Jennifer Brody
Tag:
Exclusives
Tag:
Disney
Related tags
Disney
Part of Your Nightmare
Jennifer Brody
Exclusives
The Little Mermaid
Search
Close Search
Return to SYFY homepage.
Your browser is
out of date
.
Update your browser
for more security and the best experience on this site.
Close Browser Update Message