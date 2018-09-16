Disney's Christopher Robin

Box office: The Predator to hunt down The Nun, ensnare no. 1 spot with $24 million
Josh Weiss
Sep 16, 2018
Box office: The Nun prays its way to the holy top spot with $53.5 million during first weekend
Josh Weiss
Sep 9, 2018
Box office: The puppet wizardry of The Happytime Murders isn't enough for genre to retake top spot
Josh Weiss
Aug 26, 2018
Box office: The Meg swimming toward $19.5 million in its second week while other genre fare fizzles
Josh Weiss
Aug 19, 2018
