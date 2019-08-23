Disneyworld

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Disneyworld
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: disney parks
Tag: R2-D2
Tag: Profiles in History
Tag: Disneyland

Related tags

Tag: News
Tag: D23 Expo
Tag: Avengers Campus
Marvel unveils video tour of Disney's new Avengers Campus
Andrea Ayres
Aug 23, 2019
Avengers Campus artist rendering, Disney Parks Blog
Tag: News
Tag: D23 Expo
Tag: Avengers Campus
Tag: TV
Tag: Flintstones
Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
WIRE Buzz: Galaxy's Edge launches new ride, The Flintstones return, more
Matthew Jackson
Jul 11, 2019
Star Wars Galaxy's Edge
Tag: TV
Tag: Flintstones
Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: R2-D2
Disney Parks’ life-size, fully functional remote control R2-D2 going up for auction 
Adam Pockross
Apr 6, 2018
r2d2 luke skywalker star wars empire strikes back
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: R2-D2
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: D23
Upcoming Disney World hotel will be an interactive Star Wars experience
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 17, 2017
StarWarsHotel.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: D23