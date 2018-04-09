Dominic Purcell

Legends of Tomorrow Cast C2E2 SYFY WIRE Interview Screengrab
WATCH C2E2: DC's Legends of Tomorrow's Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz and Dominic Purcell
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 9, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Tag: Arrowverse
C2E2: Legends of Tomorrow's Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, and Dominic Purcell talk season four
Jacob Oller
Apr 7, 2018
dc legends of tomorrow.png
Tag: TV
Tag: DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Tag: Arrowverse
Tag: DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Tag: Caity Lotz
White Canary and Captain Cold start a bar brawl in first clip from Legends of Tomorrow
Nathalie Caron
Jan 11, 2016
White-Canary-poster-Legends-of-Tomorrow.jpg
Tag: DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Tag: Caity Lotz
Tag: Dominic Purcell
Tag: The Flash
The CW's Flash has cast pyromaniac Heat Wave to join Captain Cold
Krystal Clark
Sep 3, 2014
dominic-p-flash.jpg
Tag: Dominic Purcell
Tag: The Flash