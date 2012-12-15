Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Del Toro: If you're making a PG-13 horror film, you're a coward
Carol Pinchefsky
Dec 15, 2012
GuillermodelToro.jpg
Tag: Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Del Toro unveils creepy trailer for Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Don Kaye
Dec 14, 2012
DontBeAfraidoftheDark072111.jpg
Tag: Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
New Don't Be Afraid of the Dark trailer creeps the $#%@ out of us
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
DonetBeAfraidoftheDarkTrailer.jpg
Tag: Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Tag: Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce, Katie Holmes to star in supernatural Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
guy_pearce_memento.jpg
Tag: Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Tag: Guy Pearce