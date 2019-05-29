Don't Go in the Water

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpions Revenge
WIRE Buzz: Universal sets Don’t Go in the Water monster movie; Mortal Kombat classics get animated; more
Jacob Oller
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Don't Go in the Water
Tag: Stephen Williams
Tag: Shawn Levy
Tag: Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
Tag: Mortal Kombat
Tag: DC Universe

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Ripley's Believe It or Not
WIRE Buzz: Ripley's Believe It or Not! teaser; Netflix orders Egyptian genre series; more
Josh Weiss
May 29, 2019
Bruce Campbell
Tag: TV
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Ripley's Believe It or Not